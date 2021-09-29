Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles 9/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Boston Red Sox (88-69) will take on the Baltimore Orioles (51-106) in Game 2 of the AL East Division three-game competition at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Boston scored a total of nine runs while allowing 19 in losing a series by a sweep versus the New York Yankees over the weekend. The Red Sox earned their 4th straight defeat after a 2-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in the series opener on Tuesday. Pitcher Chris Sale lasted for 5.1 innings pitched and gave up three earned runs on four base hits with one walk granted while striking out six hitters of the Orioles. Right Fielder Hunter Renfroe hit two shots while driving an RBI and made one run in leading Boston. LF Kyle Schwarber had a one-run score on one hit with one RBI in the loss.