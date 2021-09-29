CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Council Approves Resolution Extending Ride On Fare Holiday to 2022

By Mike Diegel
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The County Council yesterday voted unanimously to approve a resolution calling for the Ride On fare holiday to be extended through Jan. 1, 2022. “Free and reliable public transportation is an equity issue,” said Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-Large), a member of the Transportation & Environment Committee and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Transportation Planning Board, said in a press release.

www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Related
highlandernews.com

Council approves fire engine lease

An aging fire engine, experiencing some mechanical issues, prompted officials to approve leasing a newer model with additional storage amenities for the municipality’s fire agency. Marble Falls Fire Rescue Chief Russell Sander received approval from the city council Oct. 5 to launch a lease plan with PNC Financial for a Pierce Manufacturing vehicle provided through the Siddons-Martin Emergency…
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Northampton City Council resolution backs fair pay for farmworkers

NORTHAMPTON — The City Council on Thursday passed the first reading of a resolution endorsing the Fairness for Farmworkers Act, which is moving through the state Legislature. The bill (S.1205, H.1979) eliminates the $8 subminimum wage for farmworkers and raises their pay to the state minimum wage — currently $13.50...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
candgnews.com

Southfield approves resolution on regional deer management plan

SOUTHFIELD — The city of Southfield has had an issue with deer for some time, but a management plan with other Oakland County communities hopes to change that. At its Sept. 27 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution seeking the establishment of a regional urban deer management plan for Oakland County. It followed in the footsteps of Farmington Hills, which passed its own the month before.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
beverlypress.com

Council approves proof of vaccination requirement

The Los Angeles City Council approved an ordinance on Oct. 6 that requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many indoor businesses. The council approved the motion on the ordinance with an 11-2 vote, with Councilman John Lee, 12th District, and Councilman Joe Buscaino, 15th District, voting no. The ordinance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cwbradio.com

City of Marshfield to Discuss Rate Increase in Shared Ride Taxi Service Fare

Beginning January 1st of next year, the City of Marshfield is proposing an increase in shared ride taxi service fare. There will be a $.15 increase for senior/disabled/students, which will make the total $3 per ride. Currently the rate is $2.85. This change in the rate will be discussed by the Common Council at their regular meeting on October 26th of this year meeting at City Hall.
MARSHFIELD, WI
kmmo.com

MARSHALL COUNCIL APPROVES PARKING RESTRICTION

During the meeting of the Marshall City Council on Monday, October 4, the council considered approval of the second reading of an ordinance to restrict parking a portion of North Lincoln Avenue. Mayor Julie Schwetz explained with input from Ward 2 Councilmen Kirk Arends and Robert Ashford. The council voted...
MARSHALL, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
bctribune.com

Council approves mural location

The Caldwell City Council has approved a location for the first of three downtown murals as part of a project involving Texas Target Communities at Texas A&M University -- the exterior wall at city hall facing their parking lot. The council approved that location at a special Tuesday, Sept. 28, meeting, and was also updated in workshop session by officials with Texas Target Communities on…
POLITICS
onfocus.news

City Proposes Increase in Taxi Ride Fares for 2022

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield is proposing an increase in shared ride taxi service fare of 15 cents beginning in January 2022. The increase in fares would bring the total for senior, disabled and student riders up to $3 per ride from the current $2.85 rate. This...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Woodward News

Officials approve resolution accepting ARP funds

Woodward City Commission met Monday evening at town hall. Trustees approved a facilities use agreement for the Calvillo and Pethel wedding. A public street use agreement with Woodward Main Street Program Inc. was approved. The commission approved a change of ordinance regarding the time of the term the municipal judge...
WOODWARD, OK
ABC 4

SLCo Council approves funding for prosecutors

A prosecutor shortage is pushing Salt Lake County Council to make some drastic decisions. ABC4 first reported on the 26 vacant prosecutor positions in the District Attorney's office last week. The office is also in jeopardy of losing nearly a dozen more lawyers due to market standards.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fare#Transportation Planning#County Executive#The County Council#Cc By Sa 2 0
Blue Springs Examiner

Independence council approves turbine repairs

Independence Power & Light will move ahead with repairs for two of its aging combustion turbines. The City Council this week approved the recommendation from the Public Utilities Advisory Board to have two combustion turbines inspected and repaired at a total cost, officials hope, of no more than $1.9 million.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Norfolk Daily News

Council approves annexation on final reading

Norfolk’s borders officially grew Monday night after the city council passed the annexation ordinance on the third and final reading. The council approved the measure 5-0, with councilmen Shane Clausen, Thad Murren and Frank Arens abstaining. There was no discussion or public input Monday night, in accordance with state law.
NORFOLK, NE
kq2.com

Council debates mandatory Covid vaccine resolution

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council has entered the mandatory Covid 19 vaccine debate. During their regular meeting Monday night at city hall, council members postponed voting on a resolution that would have prevented any vaccine mandate being imposed on city employees. Some council members were hesitant to...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Jamestown Sun

City Council approves budget

The Jamestown City Council on Thursday, Oct. 4, unanimously approved the 2022 budget for the fiscal period beginning Jan. 1. The budget balances revenues and expenditures at a level about $630,000 above general fund revenue and expenditures 2021. The budget includes a projected ending balance for 2022 of about $3.4...
JAMESTOWN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Republic

Commissioners approve abatement resolution

An Ohio-based freight shipping company is one step closer to receiving tax abatements for a potential new facility in Bartholomew County. The Bartholomew County Commissioners approved a resolution Monday on a statement of benefits submitted by R&L Carriers, Inc. of Wilmington, Ohio. The matter goes to the Bartholomew County Council next.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
MyNorthwest

Seattle council approves resolution recommending decriminalization of psychedelics

Seattle City Council approved a resolution Monday, expressing its support for decriminalizing the possession of naturally-occurring psychedelic substances like mushrooms, ayahuasca, and other . The resolution is nonbinding, acting only as a recommendation to the Seattle Police Department, stating that arresting and prosecuting people who possess or use personal quantities...
SEATTLE, WA
brightonco.gov

City Council approves resolution urging voters to vote “yes” on 27J ballot questions

Brighton City Council on October 5 approved a resolution in support of 27J Schools’ mill levy override (5A) and bond (5B) ballot question for the November 2, 2021 election. City Council encourages the citizens of Brighton to vote “yes” on Ballot Issue 5A, the proposed 2021 mill levy override. According to 27J Schools, the measure will provide an additional $16 million in annual operating revenue for district-managed and district charter partner schools. The additional operating revenue will be used to hire additional teachers for STEM and Career and Technical Education (CTE) and to increase staff compensation to attract and retain high quality educators. According to the district, it’s been 21 years since voters in 27J Schools approved a mill levy override request. The proposed measure will require an $8 million tax increase, which equals to $4.63 per month per $100,000 of home value.
BRIGHTON, CO
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
1K+
Followers
891
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy