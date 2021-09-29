Council Approves Resolution Extending Ride On Fare Holiday to 2022

Beginning January 1st of next year, the City of Marshfield is proposing an increase in shared ride taxi service fare. There will be a $.15 increase for senior/disabled/students, which will make the total $3 per ride. Currently the rate is $2.85. This change in the rate will be discussed by the Common Council at their regular meeting on October 26th of this year meeting at City Hall.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO