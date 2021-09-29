Council Approves Resolution Extending Ride On Fare Holiday to 2022
The County Council yesterday voted unanimously to approve a resolution calling for the Ride On fare holiday to be extended through Jan. 1, 2022. “Free and reliable public transportation is an equity issue,” said Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-Large), a member of the Transportation & Environment Committee and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Transportation Planning Board, said in a press release.www.sourceofthespring.com
