'Britney Vs Spears': 6 of the Biggest Revelations and Claims in the New Netflix Doc

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
"Britney Vs Spears" is the latest documentary about pop sensation Britney Spears and the ins and outs of her ongoing conservatorship battle.

