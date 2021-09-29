'Britney Vs Spears': 6 of the Biggest Revelations and Claims in the New Netflix Doc
"Britney Vs Spears" is the latest documentary about pop sensation Britney Spears and the ins and outs of her ongoing conservatorship battle.www.newsweek.com
"Britney Vs Spears" is the latest documentary about pop sensation Britney Spears and the ins and outs of her ongoing conservatorship battle.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0