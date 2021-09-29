'Britney Vs Spears': 6 of the Biggest Revelations and Claims in the New Netflix Doc

The documentary, directed by Erin Lee Carr, is intended as an exploration of the pop star’s current struggle to escape the conservatorship, run by her father, that controls her life. On the way there, though, there’s no side of Spears’ story too uncomfortable or personal to depict. The doc spins its wheels rehashing Spears’ divorce from Kevin Federline and her time as an object of tabloid interest, complete with unflattering paparazzi video footage of Spears at a destabilized moment in 2007. The voices of figures from Spears’ past, including former manager Sam Lutfi and paparazzo ex Adnan Ghalib, are given precedence, and text messages from Spears, provided to the production by Ghalib, play onscreen. At one point, we hear a late-night voicemail message Spears left a lawyer in 2009, pleading for help in ensuring she won’t lose access to her children.

