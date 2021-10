Quantum of Solace might seem to be a disappointment following the high of Casino Royale but this is because of the 2007-08 WGA strike. Marc Forster had his work cut out for him behind the camera. It’s not so much because of him but the studio pressure to release a film on time. In a perfect world, they would have waited for the WGA strike to end. Of course, this would have pushed the film to 2009 at the earliest instead of a prime spot just before Thanksgiving weekend. The other thing is that the Screen Actors Guild was also heading towards a potential strike. Everything possible was going against the film. A SAG strike would have effectively shut production down while the WGA strike meant rewriting as they went along. Co-writer Paul Haggis did all he could before the strike started in October 2007. It was on Forster and star Daniel Craig to finish the job. Joshua Zetumer was also brought on for an uncredited rewrite.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO