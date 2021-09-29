CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father Died From COVID at Christmas After Ambulance Turned Up at Wrong Home

By Anders Anglesey
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ambulance service is carrying out an internal investigation into crews turning up at wrong addresses to avoid a similar situation in the future.

Scrubs Magazine

“If I took COVID seriously, I wouldn’t be a single Dad at 23” | Mother Dies after Refusing Vaccine

A young unvaccinated couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks before they were about to give birth. Their nurse in the ICU, Ashlee Schwartz, wanted to send them home with gifts for the baby, but the mother, Emily Robison, didn’t survive the infection, forcing her husband Eric to raise the baby alone. Schwartz stepped in to help Eric stock up on essential supplies during the difficult transition home.
FORT SMITH, AR
blackchronicle.com

Unvaccinated Arizona Mom Dies From COVID Days After Welcoming Baby

An Arizona woman who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant died just days after welcoming a baby girl. Denise Cotton, 31, died on Sept. 13, some 12 days after giving birth to her daughter Kara. Her boyfriend Mike Jerome has now created a GoFundMe campaign to help support their newborn....
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

NHS trust apologises to families of patients who died after catching Covid at hospital

An NHS trust has apologised to hundreds of families whose relatives caught Covid-19 in hospital and died, after a review found a lack of private rooms contributed to the spread of the virus.The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Kings Lynn, Norfolk, has carried out a review of all 389 cases of patients who either definitely or probably contracted Covid while in the hospital between March 2020 and February this year. Of those, 151 patients died.The trust is the only NHS trust to have carried out a full and transparent review of hospital acquired infections of Covid-19 with staff speaking with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
