Why Is Rabies so Deadly, What Are the Symptoms in Humans As Man Dies in Illinois
"Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease," Dr. Ngozi Ezike from the Illinois Department of Public Health said.www.newsweek.com
"Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease," Dr. Ngozi Ezike from the Illinois Department of Public Health said.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0