Why Is Rabies so Deadly, What Are the Symptoms in Humans As Man Dies in Illinois

 9 days ago
"Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease," Dr. Ngozi Ezike from the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

WTVR-TV

Illinois man died from rabies after being bitten by bat while sleeping, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An Illinois man in his 80s died after contracting rabies from a bat that apparently bit him while sleeping in his home. The Illinois Department of Public Health says the Lake County resident awoke to a bat on his neck in mid-August. The animal was captured and officials say it tested positive for rabies. Additionally, wildlife experts found a bat colony in the home.
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
International Business Times

334 Fully Vaccinated Indiana Residents Have Died Of COVID-19; 39,000 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 300 fully vaccinated individuals in Indiana have died of COVID-19, while over 39,000 vaccinated people have suffered breakthrough infections, according to the state’s health department. Indiana health officials have recorded 334 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data updated on Sept. 30. Of...
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
MedicalXpress

Natural infection versus vaccination: Differences in COVID antibody responses emerge

Hope for a future without fear of COVID-19 comes down to circulating antibodies and memory B cells. Unlike circulating antibodies, which peak soon after vaccination or infection only to fade a few months later, memory B cells can stick around to prevent severe disease for decades. And they evolve over time, learning to produce successively more potent "memory antibodies" that are better at neutralizing the virus and more capable of adapting to variants.
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC updates holiday guidance

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Telegraph

The 2,000-year-old airborne disease theory that blinded Covid experts

There is no word more likely to rile an infectious diseases doctor than the word “miasma”. It’s the root of all quackery, the mother of misconception - and for over 2,000 years it misdirected medicine and medics. The word comes from the ancient Greek for pollution and describes a “bad...
Complex

Man Dead of Rabies After Waking to Bat Biting Neck, Illinois’ First Recorded Human Case in Almost 70 Years

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. A man from Lake County, Illinois died from rabies a month after he woke up to find a bat in his room, biting his neck. It marks the first human case of the virus in the state since 1954.
