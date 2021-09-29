CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

If You Bought $1,000 In Bitcoin When China Imposed First Ban In 2013, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXwLG_0cBUM7p600

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. The cryptocurrency was proposed in a 2008 whitepaper written by a pseudonymous author or authors who called themselves Satoshi Nakamoto.

The Coin: BTC allows for the peer-to-peer transfer of payments without the need for financial intermediaries. Bitcoin currently enjoys a market capitalization of $833.81 billion and a dominance of 42.7% among major cryptocurrencies.

On April 14, BTC touched an all-time high of $64,863.10 and at press time traded 35.68% below that level. Since the year began, BTC has returned 42.5% returns.

The Investment: On Dec.5, 2013, the People’s Bank of China, China’s financial regulators, and the country’s IT ministry issued a notice which decreed that Bitcoins were a “virtual good” and had no legal status and should not be used as a currency, reported BBC.

This was the first ban imposed by the Chinese authorities and on that day a single BTC traded at $1,045.11.

At press time, BTC traded 1.69% lower at $41,780.66 over 24 hours. For the week, the apex coin has fallen 0.59%.

If a person had invested $1,000 on the day China first banned BTC, they would have received 0.956 BTC, approximately.

The investment would be worth $39,941.68 at the prevalent prices of BTC at press time — a gain of nearly 3,897.73%.

China has since then issued numerous bans and warnings, with the latest coming last week.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 3

Related
wmleader.com

What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

One of the chief characteristics of Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is its limited supply. Other forms of money, including fiat currencies, can be printed at will by central banks—i.e., they have unlimited supply. Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto capped the number of bitcoin at 21 million, meaning there will only ever be 21...
CURRENCIES
cryptoglobe.com

$6 Billion Hedge Fund CEO Reveals Crypto Exposure, Says Bitcoin Is Becoming Mainstream

The CEO and chief investment officer of Soros Fund, Dawn Fitzpatrick, has revealed that the private investment firm with over $6 billion in assets under management holds “some” bitcoin, and sees it becoming mainstream. During an interview with Bloomberg’s Erik Schatzker at the Bloomberg Invest Global Summit, Fitzpatrick revealed she...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.4% higher at $0.24 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin has risen 19.52% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE moved 1.86% higher against Bitcoin and fell 0.86% against Ethereum over 24 hours. In the last 90 days,...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Uniswap Thrives As Grayscale’s Digital Asset Portfolio Nears $50 Billion

World’s largest digital asset manager Grayscale now holds $48 billion worth of digital assets under management according to the latest numbers released by the firm. In a tweet meant to update its users yesterday, the firm shared details of its holdings per digital asset, revealing that its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust – the largest of the holdings – was increasingly gaining popularity amidst recent price gains.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Coin#Bitcoins#Chinese#Ios
Street.Com

Here's How We'd Play Tesla Stock Now

Despite various bearish news stories the shares have crept higher, so let's check out the EV maker again. In the daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that the shares have continued to trade higher from their May low. Prices are trading above the rising 50-day moving average line as well as the slower-to-react 200-day line. It is hard to see on this chart when it happened but the 50-day line crossed above the 200-day line for a bullish golden cross.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
China
Benzinga

What's Taking Shiba Inu To The Moon Today?

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) shot up 34.56% to $0.0000301 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. What’s Moving? The so-called Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Killer has skyrocketed 322.24% over the last seven days. Against Bitcoin and Ethereum, SHIB gained 26.8% and 32.56% respectively. SHIB has appreciated 322.16%. over a...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Should You Use Coinbase to Buy Bitcoin?

Here are some questions to ask before signing up with Coinbase. Coinbase is a popular cryptocurrency exchange that's ideal for new investors. If you're planning to buy Bitcoin (BTC) using U.S. Dollars and you live in any U.S. state except for Hawaii, you can do so in a couple of ways through Coinbase.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Who Let The Doge Out? Public.com Lists Dogecoin, Other Coins For Trading

Cryptocurrency is making its latest push into the mainstream as New York-based brokerage Public.com lists multiple digital assets for trade. What Happened: According to a Thursday announcement, Public now offers Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM), Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) and ZCash (CRYPTO: ZEC) trading.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy