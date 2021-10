Rest your head more easily when you know you’re going to sleep well. There are certain times that you know you’re going to get a good night’s sleep. Most of those times happen when you’re completely exhausted and can’t wait to hit the pillow. Maybe you worked out heavily that day or you just had an extremely long day and have been up for 15 hours. Either way, you’re hitting the hay hard. On those kinds of days, it doesn’t matter what you’re sleeping on. But for those more frequent nights where you’re trying to get to sleep but not...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO