Tesla, Palantir, Alibaba, Micron And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

By Madhukumar Warrier
 9 days ago
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continued to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum on Tuesday, while SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) also see high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 833 mentions as at press time, followed by electric vehicle maker Tesla with 186 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Exchange-traded fund Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) and oral care company SmileDirectClub are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 142 and 141 mentions, respectively.

Apart from data analytics company Palantir Technologies, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and chipmaker Micron Technology, the other stocks trending on the forum include videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) and technology giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Why It Matters: Tesla is seeing high interest on the forum as the electric vehicle maker is scheduled to report its third-quarter delivery numbers this week. The company’s stock declined 1.7% in Tuesday’s regular trading session along with other technology stocks amid a rise in bond yields.

Alibaba also continues to see high interest on the forum. The Chinese e-commerce giant has been forced by Chinese regulators to open up its walled garden and add rival Tencent Holdings Limited’s (OTC:TCEHY) WeChat payment system in some of its apps.

Micron Technology has emerged among the most-discussed stocks on the forum after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter, but issued a weaker-than-expected outlook for the first quarter.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s shares closed more than 2% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $433.72, but rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $434.91.

Tesla’s shares closed 1.7% lower in the regular trading session at $777.56 and further declined almost 0.5% in the after-hours session to $774.00.

Invesco QQQ Trust shares closed almost 2.9% lower in the regular trading session at $359.72.

#Technology Stocks#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Smiledirectclub Inc#Sdc Rrb#Pltr#Micron Technology Inc#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Quiver Quantitative#Invesco Qqq Trust#Qqq#Chinese#Gamestop Corp#Gme#Canoo Inc#Goev#Apple Inc#Aapl#Tcehy#Wechat
