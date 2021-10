A school bus crash on Friday was the second of the week in Lakewood as police announced an initiative to work with bus operators and take a closer look at previous crashes. The most recent crash was at the intersection of Clifton Avenue and 7th Street around 9 a.m. when a bus struck several vehicles, according to police Lt. LeRoy Marshall. One of the vehicles may have caused the crash by ignoring a stop sign.

