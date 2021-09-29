Wednesday briefing: An iconic bird goes extinct; what top generals said about Afghanistan; booster side effects; Fat Bear Week; and more
1. Military leaders say the chaotic exit from Afghanistan was a “strategic failure.”. Gen. Mark A. Milley and other military leaders testified in Congress yesterday for the first time since last month’s evacuation. Key takeaway: The generals say they predicted Kabul’s government would collapse after U.S. forces left (and recommended...www.washingtonpost.com
