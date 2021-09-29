CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Wednesday briefing: An iconic bird goes extinct; what top generals said about Afghanistan; booster side effects; Fat Bear Week; and more

By Mina Haq
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Military leaders say the chaotic exit from Afghanistan was a “strategic failure.”. Gen. Mark A. Milley and other military leaders testified in Congress yesterday for the first time since last month’s evacuation. Key takeaway: The generals say they predicted Kabul’s government would collapse after U.S. forces left (and recommended...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Washington Post

Biden signs legislation to aid U.S. personnel suffering from ‘Havana Syndrome’

President Biden signed legislation Friday to provide financial aid to U.S. government personnel believed to be suffering from “Havana Syndrome,” the mysterious illness that began afflicting diplomats and intelligence officers in Cuba’s capital in 2016. The bipartisan bill authorizes the CIA and State Department to provide employees with additional financial...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official

US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops for months, a move which China warned Friday could cause "serious harm" to relations between Washington and Beijing. A contingent of around 20 special operations and conventional forces has been conducting the training for less than a year, the Pentagon official, who declined to be identified, told AFP Thursday, adding that some of the trainers rotate in and out. The official largely confirmed a Wall Street Journal report which said the training has been going on for at least a year, amid China's rising verbal threats against the island ally of the United States. Beijing opposes self-ruled Taiwan -- which it views as its own territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary -- having any official diplomatic exchanges and has aggressively tried to dissuade politicians from visiting in recent years.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#Democrats#Democratic#Cdc#Pfizer
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Netflix
WashingtonExaminer

US and British navies needle China with show of force

A trio of U.S. and British aircraft carrier strike groups are operating in disputed waters of the Indo-Pacific region, in a show of maritime strength tailored to needle China following the unveiling of a landmark nuclear submarine deal with Australia. “China's position is very clear,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua...
MILITARY
healththoroughfare.com

Israel Will Provide More Data About The Potential Side Effects Of Booster Shots

United States health regulators have been searching for information from Israel’s military to assist in shining light on the efficacy of booster shots and the potential dangers of developing a heart inflammation illness called myocarditis from Pfizer/booster BioNtech’s injections for young people. While rare, the illness has been related to two-dose Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccinations, mostly in men under 30 years of age.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy