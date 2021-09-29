Wednesday briefing: An iconic bird goes extinct; what top generals said about Afghanistan; booster side effects; Fat Bear Week; and more

US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops for months, a move which China warned Friday could cause "serious harm" to relations between Washington and Beijing. A contingent of around 20 special operations and conventional forces has been conducting the training for less than a year, the Pentagon official, who declined to be identified, told AFP Thursday, adding that some of the trainers rotate in and out. The official largely confirmed a Wall Street Journal report which said the training has been going on for at least a year, amid China's rising verbal threats against the island ally of the United States. Beijing opposes self-ruled Taiwan -- which it views as its own territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary -- having any official diplomatic exchanges and has aggressively tried to dissuade politicians from visiting in recent years.

MILITARY ・ 17 HOURS AGO