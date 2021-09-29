CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Hills, OH

Seven Hills eyeing three-year construction phase for $4.5 million parks upgrade

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
 9 days ago
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- The city took another major step forward in its expansive parks master plan recently, agreeing to a $374,200 contract with Brandstetter Carroll Inc. “The design phase is going to begin with the city contracting with Brandstetter Carroll to provide professional design services that we can then take to bid for our specific park improvements,” Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said.

