STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks was awarded the 2021 National Gold Medal “Best in Nation” Award for Excellence in Parks and Recreation Management. The award, which was announced at the 2021 National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) Conference in Nashville, TN, is the highest national honor in the parks and recreation field. The Gold Medal Awards program is managed and governed by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA) in partnership with NRPA. Founded in 1965, the program honors public park and recreation agencies and state park systems in the U.S. that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO