CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

$80 Oil Is Sending the Market Toward Demand Destruction, Morgan Stanley Says

By Natasha Turak, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Mostly Lower After Volatile Week; U.S. Jobs Report Falls Short

Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, a key indicator for the Federal Reserve as it prepares to slow its $120 billion-per-month bond-buying program, badly missed expectations. Ireland relinquished its opposition to new global corporate tax rules later on Thursday, agreeing to forego its 12.5% tax for large multinational corporations. European markets...
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Record High Natural Gas Prices Will Send Oil Demand Even Higher

Record-high natural gas prices are prompting more utilities to switch from gas to oil derivatives, fanning the flames of an already strong oil price rally. A Reuters report quoted an OANDA analyst as saying that there were a lot of bullish factors for oil right now, and they weren't going away anytime soon. Among these factors was rising fuel demand due to growing economic activity and persistent fears that the coming winter will be cold and energy supplies will be tight.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Morgan Stanley analyst: We're very cautious on markets

Chris Toomey from Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management joins the Halftime Report following the release of the September jobs report. "Despite everybody's hope and desire to get everything back to normal," the economic recovery is still slowed due to the delta variant, Toomey tells Scott Wapner.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Crude Oil Prices
Benzinga

Why Morgan Stanley Is "Structurally Bullish" On Five Below

Five Below Inc’s (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock is currently trading at a discount on freight and inventory fears, which appear overblown, according to Morgan Stanley. The Five Below Analyst: Simeon Gutman upgraded the rating for Five Below from Equal-Weight to Overweight, while leaving the price target unchanged at $230. The Five Below...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Marathon Oil, General Motors, Oatly and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Energy — Energy stocks dominated the top performing spots in the S&P 500 as U.S. crude oil prices topped $80 a barrel, the highest since 2014. APA Corp gained 4.9%. Pioneer and Diamondback added more than 3%. Hess rose about 4%. EOG leapt more than 3%. Marathon Oil gained over 2% and Devon Energy added 1.8%.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

MAXN Stock: $17 Price Target By Morgan Stanley

The shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) have received a price target of $17 by Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) have received a price target of $17 by Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro had initiated coverage of Maxeon Solar with an “Equal Weight” rating.
STOCKS
Las Vegas Herald

Rapid Shift Towards Electric Power Train System Will Boost Driveline System For Electric Vehicle Market Demand

The recent study by Fact.MR on Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market Demand offers a 10-year forecast. This Driveline System for Electric Vehicle market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Business Insider

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Tata Motors To Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh upgraded Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an INR 448 price target. The analyst believes the next two years will be "strong" for the Indian auto sector and in particular Tata given its cost structure and refreshed models. Singh noted Tata...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Downgrades CDW, Cuts PT By ~5%

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty downgraded CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $196, down from $208, suggesting a 12% upside, as part of the downgrade of her IT Hardware industry view to Cautious. The firm's U.S. Equity Strategy Team believes the market is...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Defensive Stocks to Shine as Growth Slows: Morgan Stanley

Defensive stocks are the way to go, as economic growth slows and the Federal Reserve tightens policy, says Mike Wilson, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley. “Large-cap quality leadership since March is signaling what we believe is about to happen — decelerating growth and tightening financial conditions,” he wrote in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rate Guidance Should Drive TL Estimates Higher, Morgan Stanley Says

In a Monday note to clients, Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker identified three key themes for the third-quarter earnings season, which begins Oct. 15 when J.B. Hunt reports. Hurricane Ida's impact on the period, 2022 rate expectations and labor issues throughout peak season are the areas that will get the most attention, according to Shanker.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Will the Oil Price Recovery Hit a Ceiling on Demand Destruction?

When the oil and gas sector saw a significant amount of demand disappear at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, some investors saw a value opportunity and decided to invest in the sector at rock-bottom prices in order to reap the benefits of demand recovery. For those who bought oil...
TRAFFIC
Business Insider

Morgan Stanley Initiates Janus International With Equal Weight Rating - Read Why

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski initiated Janus International Group Inc (NYSE:JBI) with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $14, implying an upside of 13.6%. Pokrzywinski believes the long-term economics around self-storage upgrades due to a "consolidating, sophisticated customer base meshes well" with Janus' own role as a...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Constellation Brands Stock Wavers; Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley Praise

Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Report shares wavered Thursday as Credit Suisse named the alcoholic-beverage titan its top pick into year-end, due to its strong fundamentals. In addition, Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on the stock, which it sees as undervalued. Credit Suisse rates...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

AutoNation could become 'stronger player' with new CEO, Morgan Stanley says

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded their rating on AutoNation Inc. shares to the equivalent of buy and upped their price target on the stock to $116, from $70, praising the auto retailer's new chief executive. AutoNation earlier this month named Mike Manley, a former Fiat Chrysler chief executive, as its CEO, replacing Mike Jackson, who is retiring after more than 20 years with the company. There's potential for an "strategic shift" with Manley's arrival on Nov. 1, the analysts said in a note made public on Wednesday. The appointment is "a significant narrative change. Our new target reflects the potential for (AutoNation) to be a stronger player in the new mobility ecosystem," the analysts, led by Adam Jonas, said. The management change "may be far more significant for the stock than investors realize right now," they said. Shares of AutoNation have gained more than 80% this year, compared with an advance of around 17% for the S&P 500 index. Morgan Stanley's new price target implies a downside around 9% for the stock based on Wednesday prices.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Wells Fargo Cut to Equal Weight; Morgan Stanley Eyes Valuation

Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo on valuation concern and regulatory issues. Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report was downgraded to equal weight from overweight by Morgan Stanley amid valuation concern and the bank’s continuing regulatory issues. Morgan Stanley trimmed its share-price target to $46 from $49.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy