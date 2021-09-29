CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.M. Roundup: Vax mandate increases vaccinations, but exacerbates staffing crisis

By Capitol Bureau
Times Union
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was featured in the Capitol Confidential newsletter. Sign up here to get it each morning. On the first full day of the vaccine mandate, the state reported at least 92 percent of hospital staff have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the Capital Region, hospitals officials began placing hundreds of employees on unpaid leave after they failed to comply with the state’s new mandate requiring health care workers to get vaccinated against coronavirus.(TU)

Health
