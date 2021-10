A 66-year-old Jersey City man will spend at least the next 17 years in state prison for killing his 67-year-old girlfriend last November. Rand March was sentenced Thursday to 20 years by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Paul DePascale for aggravated manslaughter of Kimberly Haston on Nov. 23, 2020. in their Jersey City apartment. March’s sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act that requires him to serve 85 percent of the sentence, or 17 years, before he is eligible for parole.

