(CNN Newsource) - The oldest living person in America, Omahan Thelma Sutcliffe, quietly marked her 115th birthday on Friday. And that’s the way she wants it. Sutcliffe, who was born Oct. 1, 1906, doesn’t like anyone to make a fuss over her. She will get up, as she always does, at 5 a.m. With the help of staff members at Brighton Gardens near 93rd Street and Western Avenue, she will get into one of her many colorful outfits.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO