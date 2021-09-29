CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calls from Sustainable Businesses to Take Bold Action on Climate Change

By Sean Kernan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 300 companies from Illinois and across the U.S. have signed a letter, urging Congress to curb climate change by modernizing the energy sector, improving air quality and lowering energy costs, among other measures. They support both the bipartisan, $1 trillion physical infrastructure bill, already passed by the Senate, and the much larger budget reconciliation bill, up for a vote in the House this week. Emily Lonigro, owner of LimeRed Studios, a design agency in Chicago, said fighting climate change is not only important to her personally when she thinks about her kids’ futures, but it also impacts her business.

Chicago, IL
