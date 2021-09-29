CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Freddie Highmore reveals he is married

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 9 days ago
Freddie Highmore is officially a married man.

According to People magazine and “Entertainment Tonight,” the British actor, best known for his roles in “The Good Doctor” and “Bates Motel,” revealed on Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he and “a very wonderful woman” recently exchanged vows.

“It’s funny,” he told Kimmel, who had asked about Highmore’s wedding ring. “Ever since I’ve been wearing this ring, people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured I should clarify it.”

Highmore, 29, added that he is “as happy as a Brit can be” about his new marital status.

“I’m not going to jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way,” he quipped, referring to a 2005 talk show appearance by actor Tom Cruise. “I know that you do that in America.”

Highmore, who did not disclose the woman’s name, also said he still feels uncomfortable using the phrase “my wife” because it “sounds very possessive,” according to the entertainment outlets.

