CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucksport, ME

Bucksport Man Writes ‘Luke’s Song’ For Fallen Deputy Luke Gross

By Kid
Z107.3
Z107.3
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This song is a very touching tribute for a man we tragically lost last week. Tuesday afternoon, a man from Bucksport, named Chris Sargent posted a video to Facebook of a tune called "Luke's Song", which is a tribute to Deputy Luke Gross, who was fatally struck by a pickup truck while responding to a call in Trenton on Route 3 last Thursday. Gross was out of his patrol car, after being called to a report of a vehicle that had gone off the road when he was hit and killed by a passing motorist.

z1073.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Z107.3

Maine Driver Ticketed For Eating Kit Kat Bar

Guess all that chocolate goodness makes it hard for one to keep their eyes on the road. The Westbrook Police Department posted on Facebook today that they issued a summons for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle to a man on Wednesday of this week after the driver was observed crossing the centerline.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

The CAT Is Coming Back

After being suspended for the third straight year, there is hope that the CAT, a high-speed ferry that travels between Bar Harbor, Maine, and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, will be back up and running in the spring of 2022. The ferry service has allowed faster transport of people, pets, and vehicles...
BAR HARBOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Trenton, ME
City
Bucksport, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
Z107.3

25 Hilarious Honest Slogans for the State of Maine

Maine is seen by 'the people from away' as a beautiful showcase of nature, from its rugged coastlines to the majestic mountains. We are dubbed a classy vacationland for some locations, while other locations are a reprieve from the hectic modern life into the serene views of a pristine experience in the quiet of nature.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Bangor Homeless Shelter Will Be Without A Kitchen For 2 Weeks

The Bangor Homeless Shelter is about to begin the process of getting a kitchen upgrade. If you’ve ever lived through a home renovation you must know how difficult that is. Times 30 when it comes to what the Bangor Homeless Shelter provides twice daily. During the time period when the...
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
Z107.3

25 Actual Places To Visit In Stephen King’s Maine

There are plenty of Maine locations that people identify with the famous author, Stephen King. But, chances are, there are a few places you may not know about. Luckily for you, we've compiled a list of 25 actual places for you to visit to take a tour of the famous author's home state.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Z107.3

Nominate Your Choice For Eastern Maine’s Best Teacher

On World Teachers Day, let’s all show some love for these amazing men and women!. Pretty much everyone has a favorite teacher, someone who went above and beyond to encourage you because they could see your potential. My theatre arts teacher at Bangor High School back in the day, brought something out of me that I did not know was there. I was painfully shy, and Mr. Jim Pike got me out of my shell, and quite frankly, I haven’t shut up yet. Beyond that, he was a great influence on me and several countless students, due to his kindness and inspiration.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Orrington Man Dies in Rollover Crash on Stud Mill Road in Milford

A 21-year-old Orrington man died Wednesday in a rollover crash on Stud Mill Road. Maine State Police were called to the crash scene at approximately 4:30 PM Wednesday. Police say they found Hunter Davies of Orrington already deceased. Davies had a friend in the vehicle with him, at the time of the crash, but that person sustained only minor injuries. The crash happened near Great Pond, which is located to the east of Milford.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

New Disturbing TikTok Challenges In Maine Are Taking It Too Far

This has to stop. Seriously. And if you, as a parent, are reading this and think doesn't affect you or your child, think again. This week, the Penquis Valley High School sent a letter out to parents, detailing the damage students had done to school property, in the name of the newest TikTok Challenge called "Devious Licks". It outlined what had been done, and what the consequences of these actions would be for both the students and the parents of the kids involved.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

This Train Ride Will Have You See The Best of Maine Fall Foliage This Season

These next few weekends will be a prime time to check out the fall foliage of Maine before the colors start fading and the leaves start dropping. Take the ultimate fall foliage tour with the special tour on the Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad event happening for the next few weekends in October. This Saturday, October 9th, you'll be able to take a two-hour train ride starting in Belfast to see the beautiful colors of the Maine fall season.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

City of Brewer Approves Solar Array On Wiswell Road

According to the Bangor Daily News, a recent Brewer city planning board meeting has voted to grant approval for the building of a solar array in the Penobscot County town with plans to be useable by the beginning of 2023. The solar array is planned to be built on Wiswell...
BREWER, ME
Z107.3

Enjoy The Ultimate ‘Free The Z’ Photo Album

SAVE THE DATE! Free The Z returns four 21st year, on November 16th. There have been so many memories over the years, who knows, maybe you are in one of these classic photos!. Hard to imagine this, but our annual Free The Z turkey drive will be here before you know it. On Tuesday, November 16th, Z-107.3 will once again move in at the Brewer Hannaford parking lot to team up with the amazing team at Penquis CAP, to collect turkeys and donations to help feed people right here in our community.
Z107.3

Jefferson Man Sets State Record By Growing One Gigantic Gourd

If you're up for a road trip to a very unique and very Maine celebration, pack up the kids and head to Damariscotta this weekend, for the 2021 Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta. According to their website, mainepumpkinfest.com:. "Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta™ is a uniquely spirited event that provides education to...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy