Bucksport Man Writes ‘Luke’s Song’ For Fallen Deputy Luke Gross

On World Teachers Day, let’s all show some love for these amazing men and women!. Pretty much everyone has a favorite teacher, someone who went above and beyond to encourage you because they could see your potential. My theatre arts teacher at Bangor High School back in the day, brought something out of me that I did not know was there. I was painfully shy, and Mr. Jim Pike got me out of my shell, and quite frankly, I haven’t shut up yet. Beyond that, he was a great influence on me and several countless students, due to his kindness and inspiration.

