Bucksport Man Writes ‘Luke’s Song’ For Fallen Deputy Luke Gross
This song is a very touching tribute for a man we tragically lost last week. Tuesday afternoon, a man from Bucksport, named Chris Sargent posted a video to Facebook of a tune called "Luke's Song", which is a tribute to Deputy Luke Gross, who was fatally struck by a pickup truck while responding to a call in Trenton on Route 3 last Thursday. Gross was out of his patrol car, after being called to a report of a vehicle that had gone off the road when he was hit and killed by a passing motorist.z1073.com
