CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Ukraine discussed with EU whether Hungary-Gazprom deal breaks competition rules

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbDgq_0cBUGX5P00

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko discussed with European Commission officials whether a new gas agreement between Hungary and Russia’s Gazprom violated European competition rules, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The gas deal infuriated Ukraine’s government, which on Monday described the agreement as a “purely political, economically unreasonable decision”. Hungary accused Ukraine of meddling while Russia warned Kyiv not to interfere.

“It is essential that all act on an equal footing and do not abuse a dominant position. We expect the European Commission to pay due attention to this issue,” a statement quoted Halushchenko as saying after he met senior European Commission officials in Brussels on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where does Britain get its gas from and why does Russia matter?

A major hike in global gas prices has sparked alarm in the UK about the stability of the country’s supply as the temperatures drop and winter demand kicks in.National Grid Gas Transmission – the company that owns, manages, and operates the network – has said Britain will have a “positive supply margin”, meaning it can access more gas than is being used during peak demand.But that has not stopped concerns being raised about possible shortages during the period between October and the end of March when the system is under the greatest strain. In the UK, total gas demand for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gazprom#Ukraine#Kyiv#The Energy Ministry#The European Commission
wkzo.com

Factbox-Why Polish court ruling is a crisis for EU, and what might happen next

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A ruling by Poland’s highest court challenging the supremacy of European Union law has plunged the EU into an existential crisis and raised questions about the eastern European country’s future in the bloc. How the drama will play out from here is far from clear. WHAT HAPPENED?
POLITICS
AFP

Croatia admits violent migrant pushbacks, Greece to probe reports

Croatia on Friday confirmed violent migrant pushbacks as Greece promised to probe fresh reports of similar rights breaches on its border following pressure from the European Union. Investigations published Wednesday in several European media used video recordings and documents to show an alleged orchestrated campaign by special police units to forcibly turn back migrants arriving in Croatia, Greece and Romania. 
POLITICS
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Hungary
AFP

Mogul PM tipped to win as Czech vote gets under way

A populist billionaire at odds with the European Union who featured in the Pandora Papers was tipped to win tight two-day Czech elections as the first day of voting ended on Friday. Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking a second straight victory for his populist ANO party despite his lukewarm handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his brushes with the law. The 67-year-old food, chemicals and media mogul is facing police charges over alleged EU subsidy fraud and the bloc's dismay over his conflict of interest as a businessman and a politician. Last weekend, the Pandora Papers investigation showed he had used money from his offshore firms to finance the purchase of property in southern France in 2009, including a chateau.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal

Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country’s economic interests. Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Poland defends EU membership amid backlash over ruling

Poland's government on Friday insisted it wanted the country to stay in the European Union as it faced a growing backlash against a court ruling that analysts said could lead to "Polexit". German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Poland must "fully and completely" implement EU law, while France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune called the ruling an "attack against the EU". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" and vowed that the EU would "uphold the founding principles of our Union's legal order". Poland's Constitutional Court on Thursday challenged the primacy of EU law over Polish law by declaring several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.
POLITICS
The Independent

Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients

Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds — pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter over the weekend offering assistance to Romania in treating COVID-19 patients, Hungary’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press.“Negotiations are underway between the Romanian and Hungarian sides on the concrete form of the assistance,” the ministry said.Romania, a European Union nation of 19 million, is the second-least vaccinated country in the EU —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Polish court to rule which takes primacy: EU or Polish law

Poland’s constitutional court is to rule Thursday in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country.The ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal is expected to define the future of Poland’s already troubled relationship with the 27-member bloc in the key area of law and justice.The expected verdict comes after months of court proceedings in which representatives of the government, the president and the parliament argued that Poland's Constitution comes before EU law and that rulings by the Court of Justice of the EU are sometimes in conflict with Poland's legal order....
LAW
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
IMMIGRATION
gizadeathstar.com

THAT FRANCE-GREECE PACT: BYPASSING NATO AND THE USA

I and many other sources in the new (alternative) media, not to mention the old (propatainment) media, have been sounding the alarm about the geopolitical fallout of the USA's botched Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. In that regard there has been a significant development with the recent signing of an arms-and-mutual-defense pact between France and Greece, according to the following article shared by V.S., for there are two highly important points that are highlighted in the article, with a third lying in the background:
POLITICS
The Independent

3 parties to deepen talks on forming next German government

Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party and two smaller parties said Thursday they would deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following an election defeat.The general secretary of the pro-business Free Democrats, Volker Wissing, said that a first round of talks between his party, the Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens had gone “very well.”His Green party counterpart, Michael Kellner, told reporters it had been a “good day” for the discussions.“I had the feeling in the talks that we can create...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy