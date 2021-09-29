Russia's Inter RAO in talks with China on big increase in electricity supply

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russian state energy company Inter RAO said on Wednesday it had received a request from China to increase electricity supplies and that it was discussing a significant increase on current volumes.

Inter RAO said China was experiencing a deficit in electricity supplies in northern provinces. Some regions of China are grappling with power cuts that have crippled industrial output. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)