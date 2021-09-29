CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tresury Secretary Yellen warns U.S. may run out of money by Oct. 18 if debt ceiling is not raised

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress on Tuesday that the U.S. government could run out of money to pay its bills by Oct. 18 if lawmakers fail to raise the debt ceiling. Powell and Yellen said there would be a “devastating” impact if the United States defaults on its debt during testimony before the Senate banking committee. They said that any economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic could come to a halt.

