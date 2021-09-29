CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Lava from La Palma eruption reaches the Atlantic

By AP News
wtmj.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A bright red river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island finally tumbled over a cliff and into the Atlantic Ocean, setting off huge plumes of steam and toxic gases that required local residents outside the evacuation zone to remain indoors on Wednesday.

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailynewsen.com

Volcano in La Palma, Latest news from the live eruption | The lava took speed just before reaching the coast

The volcano de la Palma continues to evolve to the tenth day of eruption. Carmen López, responsible for volcanic alert of the National Geographical Institute (IGN), says it could be held by a deeper lava reservoir, as happened with the submarine volcano of the iron, and that emits more fluid lava and more speeding, around At 300 meters per hour in the area closest to the eruptive mouth, after entering the current Hawaiian phase.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Explosions#Canary Islands#Volcano#Ap
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
thedrive

Satellite Images Show Massive Armada Of Idle Cargo Ships Waiting To Dock In Long Beach

The huge logjam of maritime cargo traffic trying to unload cargo in Long Beach harbor has reached epic proportions as seen in these images from space. The massive backlog of cargo ships stacking up off the port of Long Beach, California, is making headlines. It's a complicated situation, with multiple factors contributing to the unprecedented situation, including labor shortages at the docks, growing ship sizes, and COVID-safety measures slowing down the processing of each ship's cargo, as well as a big uptick in incoming cargo, among others. Well over 60 ships are awaiting their turn to offload and the massive delay there, as well as at other U.S. ports, is impacting an already rickety supply chain that has been battered by the logistical fits and starts of the pandemic.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Environment
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
CBS Atlanta

As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cargo ships continue to arrive off the coast of Southern California, and the shipping bottleneck may be why product prices are going up, even though shelves remain empty. Officials say there could be as many as half a million shipping containers on cargo ships off the ports of LA and Long Beach, waiting to be offloaded. Frustrated truck drivers say the port needs to speed up wait times and have more docks ready to offload products, to keep up with demands. Read more
LONG BEACH, CA
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
myrtlebeachonline.com

King tides expected to bring coastal flooding to Grand Strand

King tides are expected to bring coastal flooding and an increased threat of rip currents to the Grand Strand this weekend. With chances of rain lining up with the mega-high tides, minor flooding is expected in coastal areas in South Carolina and North Carolina this week into early next week.
KING, NC
CNET

Ocean drone caught inside Hurricane Sam captures hair-raising video

Hurricane Sam is the strongest storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season so far, though it's fortunately not threatening to make landfall. While we've seen Sam churning from orbit, we now have some extraordinary new footage from inside the Category 4 storm. Autonomous ocean vehicle company Saildrone is working with...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy