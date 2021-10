The Twin Cedars Football Squad was supposed to travel to Woodward Academy on Friday, but that game will not happen as it has been canceled. Woodward Academy’s program has been shut down for the last three weeks due to COVID-19 and the Knights have had to forfeit their last three games, including to Melcher-Dallas last week. The Sabers will now have another bye week as they had an open week in week one after playing in week zero. Twin Cedars is set to host Baxter for its final scheduled game of the season next Friday.

WOODWARD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO