Ford's Futuristic Flying Concept Is How 9-Year-Olds See The Future

By Gerhard Horn
 9 days ago
For a while there, we thought the future of the automobile was in trouble because young people didn't seem to be interested in driving. The US Federal Highway Administration recently provided some shocking statistics. In 1983, 80 percent of 18-year-olds had a driver's license. In 2018, the figure dropped to 61 percent. Since we live in a democracy, that's a win. Ford in Britain seems to agree because it recently researched what drivers of the future want. While doing so, they also gave the kids a Mustang Mach-E to play with.

