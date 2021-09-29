Dutch Women’s Soccer and Volleyball in action today
Two Central sports teams are in action today. The women’s soccer team plays its final non-conference game of the season, traveling to Chicago to take on North Park. The Dutch are off to a strong start to their season at 6-2-1 overall after they opened league play with a shutout of Luther. On the other side, the Vikings are 3-5-1 and have lost three straight. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Holmgren Athletic Complex in Chicago, Ill.www.kniakrls.com
