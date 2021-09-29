CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Dutch Women’s Soccer and Volleyball in action today

By Jon Mohwinkle
kniakrls.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Central sports teams are in action today. The women’s soccer team plays its final non-conference game of the season, traveling to Chicago to take on North Park. The Dutch are off to a strong start to their season at 6-2-1 overall after they opened league play with a shutout of Luther. On the other side, the Vikings are 3-5-1 and have lost three straight. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Holmgren Athletic Complex in Chicago, Ill.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden officially restores national monuments rolled back by Trump

President Biden on Friday officially restored environmental protections that were rolled back by former President Trump — signing proclamations to restore the boundaries of two Utah monuments and ban commercial fishing in a Northeast marine monument. Biden, in explaining his decision, invoked native rights, calling one of the Utah monuments,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianola, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Simpson, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Luther, IL
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
The Associated Press

Elon Musk says Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas

Tesla says it will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, though the electric car maker will keep expanding its manufacturing capacity in the Golden State. CEO Elon Musk gave no timeline for the move late Thursday when he addressed the company’s shareholders at Tesla’s annual meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm#Central
CBS News

U.S. nuclear submarine USS Connecticut damaged in underwater collision with unknown "object" in South China Sea

Washington — A U.S. nuclear submarine sustained damage and some crew members were injured when it "struck an object" while operating at depth a week ago in one of the most sensitive bodies of water on the planet, the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, struck the unidentified object on October 2, "while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region."
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy