Kansas woman lost over $100K in computer scam

WICHITA — The Sedgwick County District Attorney is again alerting the public after a Kansas woman lost over $100,000 in a computer scam. “Microsoft will never proactively reach out to you to provide unsolicited PC or technical support. If you receive a phone call claiming to be from Microsoft, or see a pop-up window on your PC with a fake warning message and a phone number to call and get your “issue” fixed, it’s better to be safe and not click any links or provide any personal information.

FTC returns money to consumers duped by 'phantom debt collector'

The Federal Trade Commission is returning $772,512 to consumers who were targeted by a debt collector who unlawfully brokered and collected fake debts that the consumers did not owe. According to the complaint filed by the FTC and the New York Attorney General, Hylan Asset Management, LLC, and its owners,...
Man executed for claw hammer killing of 3 during robbery

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was put to death Tuesday for killing three workers while robbing a convenience store nearly three decades ago, an execution performed over objections from racial justice activists, lawmakers and even the pope. Ernest Johnson died from an injection of pentobarbital at the...
