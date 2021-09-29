Stadia gets Control, Hello Engineer and more in Stadia Pro for October
Time for another look at what Google are doing with their cloud gaming service Stadia with more new releases and new Stadia Pro games coming to the optional subscription. Firstly, a big one. Fifa 22 comes to Stadia on October 1, which includes the brand new next-gen HyperMotion, a feature that's supposed to make players more realistic with their animations. The interesting thing here is that the Windows version still won't have it but Stadia and consoles will.www.gamingonlinux.com
Comments / 0