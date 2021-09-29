Tuesday night football in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A season full of make-up games finds Southern West Virginia with some Tuesday night football.

The Shady Spring Tigers back on the field hosting the Summers County Bobcats in their make-up game that was supposed to happen homecoming weekend for the Tigers.

The theme of this game was ball security, but the Shady Spring Tigers were finally able to get back in the win column winning 19 to 12.

Another makeup game in Raleigh County, the Independence Patriots hosting the Westside Renegades. The Patriots absolutely dominating the field with a monster win 63 to 14.

