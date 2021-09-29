CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday Starts Cool, Temperatures Climb Into The 70s By The Afternoon

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!. The chill has arrived with morning temperatures dipping to the 40s for most places in our region. Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos. This is the time of the year where we go through the “daily...

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Rain And Snow Expected In The Mountains This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – After a long stretch of quiet weather things will turn active in Colorado over the next several days. The pattern change will start with a trough of low pressure impacting the state this weekend. Rain and snow will move into western Colorado during the day on Friday and it will become widespread after sunset. Snow will fly along and west of the Continental Divide, mainly in elevations above 10,000 feet. The rain and snow showers will linger into the day on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies in the high country. For Denver, the eastern plains and the Front Range...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Heads Up Denver, Next Week’s Storm Could Bring First Freeze Along With Rain And Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The first big storm of the fall season was brewing a few thousand miles away from Colorado Friday morning. It will be located somewhere over southern Alaska by Saturday. The storm will make a quick dive to the southeast during the day on Sunday and it will start to impact Colorado by late Monday or early Tuesday. It will bring the coldest air so far this fall season along with the potential for widespread accumulating snow in the mountains. For the lower elevations of eastern Colorado, including Denver, Greeley, Boulder and Fort Collins, the forecast is not set in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Fall Foliage Peak Colors Are Later Than Normal In New England Due To Warm, Wet Weather

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a New England tradition unlike any other. The changing of the guard. The greens of summer begin to fade and a rolling wave of autumnal color explodes from north to south across the region. When you capture the changing foliage at just the right time and place there is nothing else like it. For my money, October is the quintessential month in the Northeast. Nothing feels more like New England than this time of year. The comfy, blue sky days and crisp and cool nights should be trademarked “Made in New England.” It is the arrival of...
BOSTON, MA
WAFF

Highs reach into the middle, upper 70s Thursday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Easy going forecast from now through the weekend. Highs reach into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon with lingering clouds. For the most part additional rain looks to hold off, but we do still see slight chances for it in E Alabama late this afternoon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Hot Afternoon!

El Paso, Texas- The mercury will continue to rise in the Borderland this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s!. Mostly sunny skies, winds will be from the southwest around 5-15 MPH. Tomorrow will be a tad bit warmer with highs around 92/93 degrees for El Paso. The passage...
EL PASO, TX
KTLA

Friday forecast: Rain and cool temperatures arrive

Look for morning showers and cool temperatures around Southern California Friday. Afternoon highs are expected to remain mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s. The heaviest rain is likely to fall in the morning, with showers tapering off by Friday afternoon. Look for sunny skies and warmer temperatures to return Saturday and Sunday. Surf […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Pleasant Afternoon Across Region As Clouds, Scattered Showers Possible Over Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It will be a pleasant afternoon across the Philadelphia region on Friday but clouds are expected to increase this evening and spotty showers are possible. A back door cold front passes over the area east-to-west leaving the region with cooler temperatures. Saturday high pressure builds to the north over Canada and a coastal low will approach from the south. Credit: CBS3 The track for this coastal low has shifted slightly farther offshore leaving the heavier rain south of the Delaware Valley with scattered showers Saturday and periods of rain on Sunday. The lowest chances of rain are in the Lehigh Valley with the highest chances along the I-95 Corridor and east to the Jersey Shore. The high north of the Philadelphia region and low coastal low south of the area will also funnel east winds and a marine layer of clouds across the area. Clouds are expected to slowly clear on Monday. A ridge of high pressure is expected to build across the eastern United States next week with unseasonably warm temperatures possible later in the week. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thorntonweather.com

Thornton’s weekend weather to see temperatures cool, offer up some wind

We’ve got a few things going to be happening over the three-day period serving to mix up our weather a bit. For Friday, increased moisture aloft will lead to increased cloud cover. Despite those clouds, we will still enjoy a mild day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overall, conditions will be calm except the late afternoon may see some breezy winds. Tonight, skies remain mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Steamy Sun, Spotty Storms In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Friday morning as temperatures hovered in the low 80s. Another hot and humid day ahead with highs around 90 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. It will be hazy at times due to some late-season Saharan dust. Afternoon scattered storms are possible. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to the higher than normal King Tides. Friday night’s lows fall to the upper 70s. The rain chance will be highest on Saturday as a trough of low pressure develops and deep tropical moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. A very moist, unstable atmosphere will lead to more widespread showers and storms especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible. On Sunday forecast models are hinting at drier air moving in and that will help to lower our rain chances. If you are planning any outdoor activities, Sunday will not be as soggy as Saturday but spotty storms will still be possible for the second half of the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.
MIAMI, FL
WAFF

Temperatures climb into lower 80s with mostly sunny skies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for daytime highs under mostly sunny skies. A calm breeze through the afternoon will settle overnight leaving us with patchy fog for tomorrow. Lows tonight drop into the lower 60s. The 80s continue into the weekend, and the forecast...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Weather Forecast: Spotty, Light Rain Early Then Dry Monday

BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in its 124 year history, the Boston Marathon is not being run in April. Through 1968, the Marathon was run on April 19th, Patriot’s Day. It was then moved to the third Monday in April and has stayed there ever since. From a meteorologist’s perspective, this is just about ideal. October in Boston comes with much fewer possible weather complications than does April. I don’t have to tell any native New Englander that April can be quite fickle here. Just take a peek at Boston Marathon history: 87 degrees on April 16, 2012 28 degrees on...
BOSTON, MA

