Humboldt County, CA

Labor groups make donation to Food for People

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 9 days ago

The Humboldt and Del Norte Central Labor Council and the Building and Construction Trades Council of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties usually celebrate Labor Day with a picnic attended by hundreds of people to honor union workers and their families and to help support those with food insecurity. To attend the picnic, a donation of non-perishable foods is requested, which is then donated to the local food bank, Food for People.

www.times-standard.com

