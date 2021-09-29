EHS recognition

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe California Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Coalition has awarded Eureka High School with a “Gold” recognition for excellence. PBIS is a system of proactive, research‐based, behavioral and cultural supports needed for any student to achieve academic and emotional success. To learn more about the PBIS Coalition, visit pbisca.org. For more information about programs at EHS, visit ehs.eurekacityschools.org. Pictured are EHS students holding a banner acknowledging the award.

