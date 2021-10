Siler City, N.C. — Officials say one person was killed and three others were injured after the driver of an SUV crashed into a restaurant in Siler City on Friday afternoon. The wreck happened at Johnson’s Drive-In on East 11th Street. There was visible damage to the front of the building. Officials said a driver lost control of the vehicle during the busy lunch rush. The driver is OK and cooperating with police.

SILER CITY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO