CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

How to protect yourself from COVID-19 at the East Texas State Fair

By Raquel Torres rtorres@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8g06_0cBUBhrA00
Buy Now According to CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spread by food. However, people sharing utensils and congregating around food service areas can pose a risk for transmission of the virus. Ana Conejo / Tyler Morning Telegraph

After its cancellation due to COVID-19 last year, the East Texas State Fair is back with activities in full swing. Though active COVID-19 cases are almost double what they were ast year around this time, there are plenty of protective measures the public can take to avoid contracting the virus while enjoying Tyler’s first of many fall festivities.

Get vaccinated before attending

UT Health East Texas Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Cummins first recommends getting fully vaccinated before attending the East Texas State Fair, or at least getting a first dose of the vaccine for additional protection.

Wear a mask and practice social distancing

For those who will not be receiving a dose of the vaccine to protect against COVID-19, Cummins recommends wearing a mask.

“Wear a mask, at all times. Because even though it’s outdoors, we’re talking about big crowds, sometimes some of those crowds within smaller areas, smaller spaces, not well ventilated like bars, etcetera,” he said.

It is also recommended to practice social distancing while in line waiting for food or rides.

“The mask and keeping your distance will be the safest things for COVID,” Cummins said.

Though outdoors, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still high

The Northeast Texas Public Health District has reported for several weeks now that community spread levels of the virus are at substantial levels. This means there is a large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission within the county, including at congregate settings, such as schools, workplaces, nursing homes and daycares. With the fair hosting senior day and UT Tyler day along with live music, shows and auctions, the risk of contracting the virus remains high though located outside.

“It’s a little safer because it’s outside, but again, we have seen events where people are outside spreading the disease. Because if you come into close contact with somebody in a crowd, even though it’s outdoors, you run the risk of contracting COVID,” Cummins said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the higher the level of community transmission at traveling amusement parks and carnivals, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spreading during park operations.

Other factors that contribute to a higher risk level of COVID-19 spread at amusement parks and carnivals include

  • Park operations open to full capacity with no modifications to allow for social distancing
  • No masks being worn
  • Rides not being modified to allow for social distancing
  • Games that require a host and allow multiple players at the same time without a limitation on the number of players
  • Multiple frequently touched surfaces and shared objects once per day

How the virus spreads on fairgrounds

Though data is still being gathered on how the COVID-19 virus is spread, Cummins said it’s spread mostly through respiratory contact. According to CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spread by food. However, people sharing utensils and congregating around food service areas can pose a risk for transmission of the virus.

“COVID is spread mostly by respiratory contact, so breathing infected particles in the air from other people who have been infected,” he said.

According to the CDC, the more and longer people interact, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with and spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Cummins advises that with the delta variant, “You don’t have to be around somebody very long because it’s much more contagious.”

“There isn’t evidence that a huge amount of risk or spread of the disease is from touching objects usually,” Cummins said.

“The key is that both the person paying and the person accepting payment be masked and that people keep their distance while they’re waiting in line to get their food is something more important.”

Know the signs of COVID-19 and stay home if you have any

If someone is showing symptoms of COVID-19, it is recommended to stay home to avoid infecting other people. Some common symptoms of the virus include

  • coughing
  • congestion
  • sneezing
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • fatigue
  • muscle or body aches
  • headache
  • loss of taste and smell among others

“Other viruses and other illnesses can be spread by touching surfaces and then touching your mouth, so common colds, stomach viruses, things that cause vomiting and diarrhea. We’re entering into flu season, flu can be spread that way,” Cummins said.

Wash your hands regularly

“Clean your hands regularly after touching various objects at the fair,” Cummins said.

Through a partnership with UT Health East Texas, the fair is providing numerous hand-sanitizing and hand-washing stations on the fairgrounds to help prevent the spread of the disease while the fair is going on.

“We don’t recommend touching substances and then touching your mouth, so if you go to the bathroom, wash your hands before you leave. If you put your hands on a doorknob, some of the games where you’re throwing balls, etcetera, don’t put your hands in your mouth. Sanitize or wash your hands afterward,” he said.

Carpool with other vaccinated people

Though carpooling was encouraged to reduce the amount of traffic flow on W. Front street, being in a car, Cummins said, puts you in a contained space.

“If you know everybody in the car has been vaccinated, it’s probably relatively safe, but if you don’t know for sure if everybody isn’t, then everybody should mask up even in the carpool.”

You can get vaccinated at the fair

In a partnership with Brookshire’s Grocery Co., Christus is hosting a vaccination clinic at the fair, offering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine, as well as booster shots of Pfizer for those who qualify for it.

Vaccinations will be available until Sunday, the last day of the fair, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The East Texas State Fair is estimated to economically impact the city of Tyler and Smith County, bringing in about $9.8 million each year. Over 250,000 visitors come to the fair each year including local families, concert goers, exhibitors, vendors, contest participants, school groups, entertainers, workers, sponsors, volunteers, and livestock exhibitors travel annually from as far as New Mexico, Kansas, Tennessee, and more. The visitors fill up local hotels, restaurants and shops.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLTV

Return of East Texas State Fair may provide economic boon for Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the East Texas State Fair is back and organizers are hoping to make up for the financial losses they endured last year. According to East Texas State Fair President and CEO John Sykes, having the fair shut down...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

COVID-19 hospitalizations show slight decrease for Deep East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas once again saw a slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Thursday, 151 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes the Nacogdoches/Lufkin area. That is a decrease of five patients from Wednesday, and the lowest number since August 20.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

COVID-19 at UT Health East Texas: Hospitalizations falling, more incentives planned for health care workers using funds from Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports hospitalizations in the Tyler/Longview trauma service area continue to drop. “We’re starting to see a decrease in the number of people presenting with symptoms and the testing rates are down,” said Tom Cummins, MD, Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas. “And so our hospitalization numbers are beginning to fall across the division.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Health
Tyler, TX
Government
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Governor honors NET Health for fight against COVID-19

CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District George Roberts announced Tuesday at the Smith County Commissioners Court meeting that Gov. Greg Abbott presented NET Health with an official certificate of recognition for appreciation. “As governor of Texas, I am honored to thank you for your service to the state...
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

Where to dodge rain when at the East Texas State Fair

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas State Fair is in it's 105th year but sometimes, a little bit of rain may interrupt our plans. The CBS19 team stopped by the fair to find some places to shelter in case you find yourself stuck in some unsettled weather. The Marketplace located...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Northeast Texas#Cdc#The East Texas State Fair#Ut Health East#Covid
CBS19

Beloved East Texas correctional officer dies from COVID-19

RUSK, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is grieving the loss of an East Texas employee to COVID-19. According to the TDCJ, Connell Foreman, 59, a Correctional Officer V at the Skyview Unit in Rusk, died Saturday. The TDCJ reports Officer Foreman was tested on Aug. 30, at...
TEXAS STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

THD Holding Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic At Tulsa State Fair

The Tulsa Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccines throughout the run of the Tulsa State Fair. They will be in the lower level of SageNet Center near the southeast corner offering Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. "So, individuals can come and get their first dose, their second...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KLTV

Community rallies to East Texas deputies suffering from COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There has been a huge outpouring of community support for two East Texas law enforcement officers stricken and deeply effected by COVID-19. Two Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were hospitalized with COVID months ago, and the effort is being made to help them and their families overcome medical and other expenses.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas State Fair economic impact

What are East Texas' three official climate sites?. Future Farmers of America excited to compete again at East Texas State Fair. “I really like that the fair is back, it really brings out a lot more people, more competitors. It is just a lot of fun,” said Murphy. Body found...
POLITICS
Great Bend Tribune

Think globally to help protect Kansan citizens from COVID-19

In recent news, Kansas COVID-19 rates have been declining due to the abundance of vaccines. But how effective will these vaccines be when COVID-19 variants are becoming the norm and could make vaccines obsolete?. Vaccines are our passport out of this pandemic, but we are not safe until the world...
KANSAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

How long does natural immunity protect someone from COVID-19 reinfection?

(WJAR) — How long does natural immunity protect someone from COVID-19 reinfection?. "Don't count on natural immunity from giving you long-term protection. It does offer you some protection, but that's why those folks still need to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Jim McDonald, medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ccenterdispatch.com

Contaminated Food Can Spread Hepatitis A: How to Help Protect Yourself

(StatePoint) While many people think that hepatitis A affects only high-risk populations; anyone can be at risk for this vaccine-preventable liver infection, as it can be spread person-to-person or through contaminated food or drink, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s something Stan, a Detroit-native, learned the hard way after contracting hepatitis A, likely through dining at a restaurant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler, TX
712
Followers
23
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tyler Morning Telegraph

Comments / 0

Community Policy