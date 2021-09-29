CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village, wound toddler

Times Daily
 9 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, hurling stones at cars and homes and leaving several people wounded, including a Palestinian toddler, activists said Wednesday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...

www.timesdaily.com

