South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tried to mop up the damage from a nightmare week with a three-minute YouTube video released on Friday that deflected blame to “the media.”. Noem has been accused of strong-arming the state into giving her daughter a real estate license. Days after Kassidy Peters’ application to become a certified real estate appraiser was rejected, Noem brought the employee in charge of the relevant agency, as well as the woman’s supervisor and the state labor secretary, to her office. Noem’s daughter was also present at the meeting, the Associated Press reported.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO