With 95 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions, C.J Uzomah was one of the biggest stars of the Cincinnati Bengals’ comeback win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tight end is one of the most versatile positions on the offense. Being able to catch the ball and make players in the passing game is a big, but it is only part of it. Uzomah was impressive whether he was getting the ball on the play or not.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO