CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

North Korea’s claimed hypersonic missile test could change military equation in Asia

By Analysis by Brad Lendon, CNN
WTOP
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hypersonic missile North Korea claims to have tested on Tuesday has the potential to be one of the world’s fastest and most accurate weapons — and could be fitted with a nuclear warhead, experts say. While the exact specifications of North Korea’s hypersonic Hwasong-8 missile are not yet known,...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

North Korea attempting to conceal expanding uranium plant: watchdog

North Korea is trying to conceal the expansion and changes it is making to its uranium enrichment plant, according to satellite imagery from a US-based watchdog group. The group, 38 North, found that as recently as Oct. 1, construction just north of the plant’s Cascade Hall #2 at the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center was covered. In September, the watchdog group shared satellite imagery of the same area, and at the time, it wasn’t covered.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Us Defense Department#Us Military#Nuclear Tests#North Korea#South Korean#Japanese#Webster University#Meiji University#Kcna#The Carnegie Endownment#Twitter
texasbreaking.com

One U.S. Submarine Could Fire 154 Tomahawk Missiles at North Korea

After reports of successful hypersonic missiles tests by the United States and seemingly North Korea as well, people might have forgotten about the U.S.’s old yet respected guided missile armed Ohio class submarines. The Ohio class of submarines was assigned in the early 1980s, 18 built between 1981 and 1997.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Russia and China are Already Winning the Nuclear Arms Race

Nuclear buildups, electromagnetic pulse weapons, and cyberattacks from Beijing and Moscow put the U.S. homeland at risk like never before. The United States has experienced a nearly unbroken string of catastrophic intelligence failures in the last eighty years. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor caught America by surprise in 1941, only to be followed by North Korea’s invasion of South Korea and China’s intervention in the Korean War a decade later. More recently, American intelligence failed to predict or warn U.S. policymakers about the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the recent outbreak of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans and millions of more people around the world. It seems possible that the U.S. intelligence community will fail to predict—let alone provide advance warning of—an existential nuclear, cyber, or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack upon the U.S. homeland from America’s adversaries.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonics test shows the US is catching up in the new missile race

Last week’s successful demonstration of a hypersonic glide vehicle is a “step in the right direction” in closing the research and testing gap between the United States and rivals Russia and China, a top Air Force technologist said this week. But the United States still has ground to cover in deploying highly maneuverable hypersonic weapons and defenses against them, Brig. Gen. John M. Olson, the Mobilization Assistant to the Chief of Space Operations and the Air Force’s acting Chief Technology and Innovation officer, told Defense One during a State of the Air Force panel on Tuesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Switzerland
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Fox News

White House says Biden's proposals to North Korea ignored by Kim as regime continues missile tests

President Biden’s proposals to North Korea have been ignored by dictator Kim Jong Un as his regime continues its barrage of missile tests, the White House revealed. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked for the administration's reaction to North Korea's second missile test in a week, as well as reports that the country is moving to reopen direct communication with South Korea during Friday’s daily news conference.
POTUS
Reuters

Turkey's Russian air defence systems and U.S. response

(Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week flagged potential further cooperation with Russia on defence industry projects including fighter jets and submarines even as the United States warned it could respond with more sanctions. Turkey received the first deliveries of the S-400 surface-to-air systems in July 2019, prompting Washington...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Threats from Russia more immediate, but threats from China greater: report

For the United States, the 20-year war in Afghanistan may over, but threats and challenges from so-called near-peer competitors remain. And while the most pressing threats come from Russia, perhaps the most dangerous come from China, according to a new report by Rand. With the Chinese increasing aerial shows of...
WORLD
hngn.com

China Researches Blackout Bomb Warhead on Hypersonic Missile to Knockout Communications and Power to Disable Enemy Cities in Non-Nuclear Attack

In the upcoming power struggle with near peers, China is researching a Blackout bomb warhead that can shut down all electronics and powers sources. The hypersonic missile will use a chemical-based explosion emitting electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that effectively disable any technology in the blast area, knocking out enemy capability like radars.
CHINA
dallassun.com

US State Department 'condemns' North Korea's missile launch

Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): The US State Department on Monday (local time) condemned North Korea's (DPRK) missile launch and called on both Pyongyang and Seoul to engage in a dialogue process amid escalating tension. "The United States condemns the DPRK's missile launch. This launch is in violation of multiple...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy