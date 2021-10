OneFor has selected Moorwand to power OneFor’s offering, aiming to improve the simplicity, accessibility, and affordability of remittances for consumers. OneFor allows consumers to send funds to individuals inside and outside of the EU through digital wallet and debit card offers. Customers in the EU gain access to a mobile wallet app connected to an IBAN account and companion debit card. Customers can set up, provide, and manage companion cards for friends and family outside of the EU using the app.

