CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Brian Sullivan: Five Key Takeaways From OPEC's 2045 Oil Outlook

By Brian Sullivan, CNBC
NBC New York
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rolled out an opus — its "World Oil Outlook 2045." Clocking in at a Texas-sized 340 pages, it's not the easiest of reads, but helpfully the good folks in Vienna tossed us a 30-page Executive Summary as well as an interactive edition. Whatever...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures tally a 7th straight week of gains; natural gas falls for the week

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, with U.S. prices up almost 5% for the week. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, ended Friday with a loss, pulling prices down for the week after settling Tuesday at their highest in almost 13 years. Tight supplies of both oil and natural gas at the start of the winter heating season had been providing support for both commodities, but news Wednesday that Russia would raise its natural-gas exports to Europe pressured prices for the heating fuel. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.05, or 1.3%, to settle at $79.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices up 4.6% from a week ago. November natural gas settled at $5.565 per million British thermal units, down 11 cents, or 2%, on Friday, losing 1% for the week.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peak Oil#U S Oil Production#Energy Production#Executive Summary#Orec
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Slumped on Wednesday

Crude oil inventories are rising, and Europe might finally get some relief from its power crisis. A big earnings season ahead, though, could keep investor interest in oil and gas stocks high. What happened. Wednesday jolted oil and gas stocks lower, with many companies across the energy sector plummeting within...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest oil price forecasts to 2025. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest oil price forecasts to 2025. In a report sent to Rigzone on Monday, the company projected that Brent crude prices will average $70...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
OilPrice.com

U.S. Shale Giant Says OPEC Controls Oil Prices

Unlike in previous years, the U.S. shale patch will not have a large say in where oil prices will be going in the coming months. Currently, control over the market’s marginal oil supply and oil prices is firmly in the hands of the OPEC+ alliance as U.S. shale producers continue to stick to discipline in spending.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Oil and Gas Prices Could Continue to Climb Despite Green Push

A green push towards heavier use of renewable energy sources isn’t holding back prices when it comes to oil and gas, helping the case for gains in ETFs such as the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE). Based on Morningstar performance figures, the fund is up close to...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

WTI oil outlook: Oil prices surge on OPEC+ decision to continue production increase

The WTI price surged on Monday and hit the highest levels since November 2014, lifted by decision of OPEC+ group to stick to plan for gradual production increase. The group of top oil producers, including Russia and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on today’s meeting to stick to existing plan to increase oil output by 400,000 barrels per day from November, until at least April 2022, aiming to phase out existing 5.8 million barrels per day, introduced during the crisis, induced by coronavirus pandemic.
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Oil looks for cue from OPEC+ meeting

Oil markets are quiet in Asia with mainland China and South Korea on holiday. On Friday, a weaker US dollar saw Brent crude and WTI rise modestly in lacklustre trading. Brent crude rose by 1.05% to USD 79.15, and Brent crude rose by 0.90% to $75.70 a barrel, where both remain in Asia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Take Five: U.S. jobs & an OPEC oil gathering

(Reuters) - Key U.S. jobs numbers on Friday and an OPEC+ meeting on Monday to review oil output as crude prices top $80 dollars a barrel are top of the agenda for markets as 2021 heads into the homestretch following a bumpy Q3 ride. Here are the five stories likely...
GAS PRICE
audacy.com

OPEC long-term outlook as oil hits 3-year highs: rosy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — While acknowledging the inevitable advance of alternative energy sources and technology, OPEC said that oil will be dominate energy source for decades to come as crude prices reached three-year highs Tuesday. In its annual World Oil Outlook, OPEC acknowledged that more electric vehicles on the road...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

OPEC projects ‘robust’ demand recovery in annual World Oil Outlook

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Following 2020’s largest-ever global drop in energy and oil demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, OPEC is forecasting a significant rebound in its 2021 World Oil Outlook. OPEC said the rebound began in 2021 amid COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, relaxed lockdown restrictions and increased mobility, and fiscal stimulus packages. The outlook,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy