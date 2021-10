AMC’s partnership with Bitpay will also permit the company to support three other cryptos such as Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum along with Doge. From the announcement made by AMC Theatres on October 5th, it has become known that the company has decided to become more adept towards cryptocurrency and is now starting to accept payments in crypto for their electronic gift cards. The consumers will be able to purchase these digital cards through the company’s official website, app, and theatres.

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO