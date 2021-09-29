CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is climate plan feasible? The question splits FERC members

eenews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe centerpiece of Democrats’ climate plans in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is an ambitious effort to decarbonize the electric grid, but members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission disagreed yesterday on whether it was realistic. It would be “effectively dropping an H-bomb into the middle of” energy markets, said...

www.eenews.net

