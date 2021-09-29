Is climate plan feasible? The question splits FERC members

New Jersey is weighing a novel approach to developing electric transmission projects that observers say could soon be explored by other states and help drive renewables. New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities announced Sept. 24 that it had closed a request for proposals from companies seeking to build transmission infrastructure to connect planned new offshore wind farms to the regional power grid. In a unique arrangement with the grid operator for the mid-Atlantic region, the Garden State has agreed to pay for a new transmission network without help from other states and use the power lines to link up a slew of wind projects expected to be built off the Jersey Shore.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO