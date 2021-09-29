CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures up 1% as tech stocks rebound

By Devik Jain
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures up: Dow 0.59%, S&P 0.74%, Nasdaq 1%

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures jumped 1% on Wednesday as technology stocks led a rebound after concerns about inflation and rising Treasury yields drove one of Wall Street’s worst selloff of this year.

Shares of heavyweights Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc , Microsoft Corp, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet Inc rose between 1% and 1.3% in premarket trading.

Oil firms including Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp dipped as a rally in crude prices petered out. The S&P energy sector has gained 3.9% so far this week and is on track for its best monthly performance since February.

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday in a broad sell-off, with the benchmark S&P 500 index logging its biggest one-day percentage drop since May and the Nasdaq posting its worst daily selloff since March.

The S&P 500 index is also set to break its seven-month winning streak as fears about China Evergrande’s default, potential higher corporate taxes and a sooner-than expected tapering of monetary support by the Federal Reserve clouded investor sentiment in what is usually a seasonally weak month.

The Fed last week signaled it could tighten its monetary policy in the months ahead amid signs of a choppy recovery in the world’s largest economy, triggering a rally in bond yields that hit interest rate-sensitive tech stocks.

At 6:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 203 points, or 0.59%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 32 points, or 0.74%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 147.25 points, or 1%.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate Republicans for a second day in a row blocked a bid by President Joe Biden’s Democrats to head off a potentially crippling U.S. credit default, as partisan tensions rattled an economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon also cautioned a U.S. default would be “potentially catastrophic” event.

Among stocks, Boeing Co rose 2.5% after it said 737 MAX test flight for China’s aviation regulator last month was successful and the planemaker hopes a two-year grounding will be lifted this year. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamie Dimon
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#European#Nasdaq 1#Treasury#Amazon Com Inc#Facebook Inc#Microsoft Corp#Google#Exxon Mobil#Chevron Corp#S P#China Evergrande#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Nasdaq 100 E#U S Senate#Republicans#Democrats#Jpmorgan Chase Co
MarketWatch

Sirius XM stock falls after J.P. Morgan analyst backs away from long-time bullish stance

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shed 2.0% in morning trading Friday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti backed away from his long-time bullish stance on the satellite radio company, citing expectations of slowing auto sales, because of semiconductor shortages, and rising expenditures related to satellite builds. Petti cut his rating to neutral, after being at overweight at least as long as since January 2019, while cutting his stock price target to $7 from $8. Following management comments at recent industry conferences, Petti said he raised his third-quarter self-pay net subscriber additions estimate to 400,000 from 315,000 on record second-quarter trial starts, low churn, rising penetration and higher digital-only subscriptions. However, he trimmed his 2021 self-pay net adds estimate to 1.10 million from 1.15 million and dropped his 2020 estimate to 750,000 from 1.05 million, saying the chip shortage is likely to become "more acute in coming quarters." The stock has lost 3.2% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.2%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Stocks end slightly lower after weaker-than-expected jobs report, but post winning week

Stocks saw a slightly lower finish Friday after the government said the economy created just 194,000 jobs in September, well below economist expectations for a figure of 500,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 8 points, or less than 0.1%, to close near 14,580, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to end near 4,391. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5%, finishing near 14,580. Major indexes gained ground for the week, with the Dow rising 1.2%, the S&P 500 advancing 0.8% and the Nasdaq eking out a 0.1% rise.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

How to Invest in Penny Stocks in October 2021

What You Need to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks Right Now. Investing in penny stocks in 2021 can be challenging. Without the right tools and strategy, it can be very easy to lose money with penny stocks. However, by understanding how the market functions and how to trade, making money with penny stocks can be much simpler.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Energy stocks enjoy broad rally as crude oil futures top $80 a barrel

Energy stocks enjoyed a broad rally Friday, as crude oil futures peeked above the $80-per-barrel level for the first time in seven years. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF climbed 2.8%, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. Eight of the S&P 500's top gainers Friday are energy stocks. Among the best performers, shares of APA Corp. ran up 5.2%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. advanced 4.5%, EOG Resources Inc. climbed 4.3%, Diamondback Energy Inc. rallied 4.2% and ConocoPhillips tacked on 4.0%. Meanwhile, continuous crude oil futures rose to an intraday high of $80.11 a barrel, the highest price seen since November 2014, before paring some gains to be up 1.8% at $79.70 a barrel in morning trading.
TRAFFIC
etftrends.com

Tech Stocks Aren’t Cheap, but This ETF Is Still Fashionable

Technology stocks are rarely inexpensive. That’s simply the price of admission for investors looking to access a sector chock full of quality companies and disruptive innovators. However, valuation alone isn’t a reason to buy or sell a stock, indicating that exchange traded funds like the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet files for an IPO, with stock expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "NRDS."

NerdWallet Inc., the California-based financial guidance provider, filed Friday for an initial public offering. The company has not yet determined the number of shares it will offer or the expected pricing for the IPO, but said it expects its stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NRDS." Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, will have Class A shares, which are entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shares, entitled to 10 votes per share, after the IPO is completed. Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, currently owns...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy