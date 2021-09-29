CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows thieves breaking into Tulsa home, stealing thousands of dollars worth of belongings

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
 9 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Surveillance video showed thieves breaking into a midtown Tulsa man’s home near 4th and Pittsburg.

This all happened on Thursday, September 23rd. Dedric Alford says he got notifications on his phone from the security cameras in his house. He discovered three men had broken in. They stole at least $8,000 worth of gaming, computer, and camera equipment.

Alford says, “I’m beyond frustrated, to keep it PG. I was worried about my dogs. They were using my rake, brooms, and so forth to fight off my dogs.”

He says the thieves broke through the gate in his yard, and then at least one of them came in through the doggy door.

Alford is speaking up because he wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else. He called police as soon as he could on Thursday. He says, “it wasn’t until about two hours later when police showed up, and they explained there was a murder on the other side of town they had to deal with.”

Alford was able to get really clear images of the thieves, thanks to security cameras. He’s asking the public for help identifying these men. Anyone with any information, is asked to please reach out to Tulsa police.

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

