CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas woman lost over $100K in computer scam

JC Post
JC Post
 9 days ago

WICHITA — The Sedgwick County District Attorney is again alerting the public after a Kansas woman lost over $100,000 in a computer scam. “Microsoft will never proactively reach out to you to provide unsolicited PC or technical support. If you receive a phone call claiming to be from Microsoft, or see a pop-up window on your PC with a fake warning message and a phone number to call and get your “issue” fixed, it’s better to be safe and not click any links or provide any personal information.

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
JC Post

FTC returns money to consumers duped by 'phantom debt collector'

The Federal Trade Commission is returning $772,512 to consumers who were targeted by a debt collector who unlawfully brokered and collected fake debts that the consumers did not owe. According to the complaint filed by the FTC and the New York Attorney General, Hylan Asset Management, LLC, and its owners,...
ECONOMY
JC Post

FTC targets false claims by for-profit colleges

The Federal Trade Commission put 70 for-profit higher education institutions on notice that the agency is cracking down on any false promises they make about their graduates’ job and earnings prospects and other outcomes and will hit violators with significant financial penalties. The Commission is resurrecting its Penalty Offense Authority,...
COLLEGES
JC Post

Audit: Poor IT security at Kan. schools leaves vital info exposed

TOPEKA — A legislative audit revealing many school districts are not practicing basic security measures for information technology systems raised eyebrows Tuesday from a panel of legislators. According to the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center, security incidents at schools have increased by 18% since last year. The limited-scope audit focused on...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
JC Post

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

WASHINGTON (AP) —Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours. Facebook said late Monday that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there is “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result” of the outage. The company apologized and said it is working to understand more about the cause, which began around 11:40 a.m. Eastern Monday. Facebook is going through a major crisis after the whistleblower who was the source of The Wall Street Journal’s series of stories exposing the company’s awareness of internal research into the negative effects of its products went public on CBS's “60 Minutes” program Sunday.
INTERNET
JC Post

Pottawatomie Co. paid $71,000 to resolve cyber attack

Westmoreland, Kan—The cyberattack investigation of Pottawatomie County IT systems continues, and all County offices are open and serving the public, according to a media release. The original ransom demand was one million dollars. Following a successful negotiation, the ransom paid included $71,250.00 to the threat actor and $356.25 in exchange...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 1817 to a total of 413,119 the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6071. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy