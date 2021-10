CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James discussed his decision to get the COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday during the LA Laker’s annual media day. “I know that for me I can speak about myself,” James said. “I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family, and things of that nature. I know that I was very [skeptical] about it all, but after doing my research, and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and for my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it.”

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO