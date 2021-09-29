CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine discussed with EU whether Hungary-Gazprom deal breaks competition rules

 9 days ago
The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko discussed with European Commission officials whether a new gas agreement between Hungary and Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) violated European competition rules, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The gas deal infuriated Ukraine's government, which on Monday described the agreement as a "purely political, economically unreasonable decision". Hungary accused Ukraine of meddling while Russia warned Kyiv not to interfere. read more

"It is essential that all act on an equal footing and do not abuse a dominant position. We expect the European Commission to pay due attention to this issue," a statement quoted Halushchenko as saying after he met senior European Commission officials in Brussels on Tuesday.

Reuters

Reuters

