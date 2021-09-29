CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny, warm, and pleasant

By Kevin Craig
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIN50_0cBU6dBA00

High pressure will result in dry, sunny and comfortable weather conditions across Mid-Michigan for the remainder of the work week. Expect daily highs in the low to mid 70s with abundant sunshine and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will remain light and humidity levels will stay low. Looking ahead to the weekend, the ridge will begin to break down and allow for increasing clouds and perhaps some wet weather. Have a wonderful week!

TODAY: Sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds east light.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortably cool. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds east light.

TOMORROW/THURSDAY: Sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY : Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of P.M./night showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

