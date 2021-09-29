CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Nice weather continues Thursday with highs in the 80s

By Brian Gotter
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WAho5_0cBU6YiP00

What a day! This morning had patchy fog with lows in the 40s and 50s, and then the warm up began with a lot of sun. The lakefront got into the low 70s and inland areas warmed into the low 80s. Tonight is clear and chilly once again with lows in the 40s and 50s with patchy fog. Thursday is simple...ditto! Sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s inland to near 70 along the lake.

Friday is also warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80, but clouds increase late in the day and we could see a few isolated showers by evening. A cold front will bring scattered afternoon t'showers with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday is back to reality with clouds, off and on showers all day, temps in the 60s and a brisk NE wind off the lake.

TONIGHT : Mostly clear and chilly with patchy fog
Low: 57 Lakefront...47 Inland
Wind: Calm

THURSDAY : Mostly sunny and warm
High: 70 Lakefront...83 Inland
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny, breezy and mild with isolated evening shower
High: 72 Lakefront...80 Inland
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t'showers
High: 73
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy with scattered showers
High: 65 Lakefront...70 Inland
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

MONDAY : Mostly cloudy, cool and windy with scattered showers
High: 65
Wind: NE 15-25 mph

Comments / 0

Related
Landrum (SC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Landrum

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Landrum: Friday, October 8: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Saturday, October 9: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy
LANDRUM, SC
Kodak (TN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Kodak

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kodak: Friday, October 8: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Saturday, October 9: Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, October
KODAK, TN
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Houlton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houlton: Friday, October 8: Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight; Saturday, October 9: Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Sunday, October 10: Patchy frost then partly sunny during the day;
HOULTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel

Chesnee Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chesnee: Friday, October 8: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Saturday, October 9: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy
CHESNEE, SC
hometownheadlines.com

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: 1.22 inches of rain overnight; gorgeous weekend ahead with clearing skies, highs in the low 80s.

Overnight storms left 1.22 inches of rain in Rome but skies should be clearing for a great weekend. The flash flood watch expires at 8 a.m. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across much of north and central Georgia Friday, and across the far eastern portions of the area on Saturday. The primary threat with any thunderstorms will be occasional lightning and locally heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
Kingston (TN) Weather Channel

Kingston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingston: Friday, October 8: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Saturday, October 9: Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;
KINGSTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cherryville (NC) Weather Channel

Cherryville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cherryville: Friday, October 8: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Saturday, October 9: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of
CHERRYVILLE, NC
Vale (NC) Weather Channel

Vale Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vale: Friday, October 8: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Saturday, October 9: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy
VALE, NC
Mukwonago (WI) Weather Channel

Mukwonago Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mukwonago: Friday, October 8: Widespread fog then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 9: Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, October
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX 2

High temps reach low-80s Friday, temps near 90 this weekend

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong: ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area residents will see partly cloudy skies with patchy fog Friday morning. By the afternoon the skies will turn mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching into the low-80s. It will feel more like summer this weekend. Temperatures will be near 90. Cooler and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Banner Elk: Friday, October 8: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Saturday, October 9: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly
BANNER ELK, NC
Moore (SC) Weather Channel

Moore Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moore: Friday, October 8: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Saturday, October 9: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy
MOORE, SC
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy