Nice weather continues Thursday with highs in the 80s

What a day! This morning had patchy fog with lows in the 40s and 50s, and then the warm up began with a lot of sun. The lakefront got into the low 70s and inland areas warmed into the low 80s. Tonight is clear and chilly once again with lows in the 40s and 50s with patchy fog. Thursday is simple...ditto! Sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s inland to near 70 along the lake.

Friday is also warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80, but clouds increase late in the day and we could see a few isolated showers by evening. A cold front will bring scattered afternoon t'showers with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday is back to reality with clouds, off and on showers all day, temps in the 60s and a brisk NE wind off the lake.

TONIGHT : Mostly clear and chilly with patchy fog

Low: 57 Lakefront...47 Inland

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY : Mostly sunny and warm

High: 70 Lakefront...83 Inland

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny, breezy and mild with isolated evening shower

High: 72 Lakefront...80 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t'showers

High: 73

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy with scattered showers

High: 65 Lakefront...70 Inland

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

MONDAY : Mostly cloudy, cool and windy with scattered showers

High: 65

Wind: NE 15-25 mph