Nice weather continues Thursday with highs in the 80s
What a day! This morning had patchy fog with lows in the 40s and 50s, and then the warm up began with a lot of sun. The lakefront got into the low 70s and inland areas warmed into the low 80s. Tonight is clear and chilly once again with lows in the 40s and 50s with patchy fog. Thursday is simple...ditto! Sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s inland to near 70 along the lake.
Friday is also warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80, but clouds increase late in the day and we could see a few isolated showers by evening. A cold front will bring scattered afternoon t'showers with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday is back to reality with clouds, off and on showers all day, temps in the 60s and a brisk NE wind off the lake.
TONIGHT : Mostly clear and chilly with patchy fog
Low: 57 Lakefront...47 Inland
Wind: Calm
THURSDAY : Mostly sunny and warm
High: 70 Lakefront...83 Inland
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
FRIDAY : Mostly sunny, breezy and mild with isolated evening shower
High: 72 Lakefront...80 Inland
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
SATURDAY : Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t'showers
High: 73
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy with scattered showers
High: 65 Lakefront...70 Inland
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
MONDAY : Mostly cloudy, cool and windy with scattered showers
High: 65
Wind: NE 15-25 mph
